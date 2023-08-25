HamberMenu
CCB arrests two more in Sri Lankan Nationals case

The duo had been assisting the three Lankans, wanted for multiple murders back home in Sri Lanka, arrested in the city, to flee the country

August 25, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested two more individuals in connection with the Sri Lankan nationals case. The arrested have been identified as Mansoor, a resident of Chennai and Anbazhagan, a resident of Vivek Nagar in Bengaluru city. The duo had been assisting the three Sri Lankan nationals, wanted for multiple murders back home in Sri Lanka, arrested in the city, to flee the country. 

CCB sleuths trying to nab absconding rowdy sheeter Jai Paramesh, 42, stumbled upon three Sri Lankan nationals — Kasan Kumara Sanka, 36 , Amila Nuwan, 36 and Ranga Prasad, 36 — he was harbouring in a flat in Yelahanka and arrested all four of them. 

It has now emerged that the kingpin of the entire network is Jalal alias Siddique, also a Sri Lankan national running an organised drug racket in the island nation, mainly dealing with Heroin. He also had a case against him in Chennai 20 years ago, sources said. Jalal, through his benamis, runs a LED bulb factory on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where Jai Paramesh had been working as a driver earlier. The three Sri Lankan nationals, now arrested by CCB, are suspected to be his associates, essentially his hit squad and wanted in Sri Lanka for multiple murders. 

Investigations now reveal that it was Jalal who assigned the safekeep of the trio in Bengaluru to Jai Paramesh, till their transit to Nepal was organised. Mansoor, from Chennai, was tasked to provide the trio ₹50 lakh for the journey and Anbazhagan from Vivek Nagar tasked with creating fake passports with new identities for them. CCB sleuths have arrested both. 

Meanwhile, Jalal alias Siddique, is suspected to be based out of Oman, where unconfirmed reports suggest he has been detained by the local police there. 

