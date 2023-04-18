HamberMenu
CCB arrests three persons for cheating people by selling ‘rice pulling’ device

April 18, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

CCB officials on Monday arrested a gang of three persons involved in a “rice pulling” device cheating case .

The accused, Venkataramana, 44, Venkatesh, 47, and Somashekhar, 47, used to lure people by using a “rice pulling” device claiming to have radioactive properties and magical powers to attract wealth.

The accused would take money in advance, promising to sell the device, and would then escape.

The accused had cheated many people in the State and accumulated properties, including SUVs, gold valuables, and cash.

Several cheating complaints were filed against the accused in various police stations.

Based on a complaint, the CCB officials took over the investigation and tracked down the accused.

The police officials seized three SUVs, gold valuables, and ₹28 lakh in cash from them.

The accused have been taken into custody for further investigation.

