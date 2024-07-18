CCB arrests three involved in bank loan fraud

CCB officials on Thursday arrested a gang of three for creating fake property documents of a site to avail of loans of ₹2.3 crore from the State Bank of India between October 2022 and July 2023. Based on a complaint by Dorai Raj T.G., assistant general manager, SBI, Bengaluru Central, the CCB officials registered an FIR against the accused and arrested Shivanna, Syed Hashim, and Ranganath on the charges of cheating and forgery.

According to the police, another accused, identified as Acchukuttan, applied for a loan to purchase a site belonging to Shivanna situated at Mallathahalli. The bank, after verifying the documents, sanctioned ₹1.16 crore loan. He defaulted on the repayment after paying initial three instalments, the police said.

The bank issued a notice and later visited the site to find that it was owned by a different person. Further inquiry by officials revealed that the accused had earlier availed of ₹1.16 crore loan from the same bank in October 2022 on the same set of documents but in the name of one Mohammed Fayaz.

Hashim had helped the accused create forged documents and avail of the loans, a senior police officer said. CCB investigation has now revealed that the accused were involved in a similar cheating and forgery case which is being probed. The accused were produced before the court which remanded them in judicial custody. Efforts are on to track down the other accused who are on the run, the police said.