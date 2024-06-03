CCB arrests ‘police informer‘ running betting racket through app

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Saturday busted an app-based horserace betting racket and arrested a 41-year-old ‘ police informer ‘ for running the betting ring though 10 mobile apps on Saturday .

Based on a tip off , a team of officials led by Inspector G.T. Shrinivas caught Virendra Kumar Bhandari red-handed on Cresent road in Madhavanagar and seized the mobile phone. The police found that the accused was getting bets from punters through the app for the race that happened in Ooty. The police also found 10 such betting apps from Bhandari’’s mobile which he was using for different bets, including cricket and horserace .

The police said he operated the racket under the garb of being a “police informer” and was in touch with police officials promising to share information about anti social and illegal activities .

The police have seized ₹55,800 cash from the accused and booked him under the Karnataka Police Act for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the High Grounds police carried out a raid on the same day and arrested two punters while the bookies managed to give a slip to the police .The police recovered ₹2,500 from the arrested punters.