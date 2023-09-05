ADVERTISEMENT

CCB arrests peddler under PIT-NDPS act

September 05, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing a drive against habitual offenders, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Monday arrested a 30-year-old peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS Act) .

According to officials, the accused, Akhilesh Kumar, a native of Bihar, had six cases of peddling drugs in and around the city against him. After coming out of prison, he jumped bail and allegedly continued to peddle drugs along with his associates.

A detailed report against him has been submitted to the Police Commissioner who accorded permission to arrest him under the PIT-NDPS Act. The accused has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody for a year.

