HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CCB arrests peddler under PIT-NDPS act

September 05, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing a drive against habitual offenders, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Monday arrested a 30-year-old peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS Act) .

According to officials, the accused, Akhilesh Kumar, a native of Bihar, had six cases of peddling drugs in and around the city against him. After coming out of prison, he jumped bail and allegedly continued to peddle drugs along with his associates.

A detailed report against him has been submitted to the Police Commissioner who accorded permission to arrest him under the PIT-NDPS Act. The accused has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody for a year.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.