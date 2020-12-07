CCB arrests owner of illegal loan and finance company

07 December 2020 04:48 IST

They have seized over ₹20 lakh in cash, 164 cheques, 84 on-demand promissory notes, and property documents

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, on Sunday, arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly running an illegal financial services business offering personal loans at exorbitant rates of interest .

According to officials, the accused, Nagaraj Shetty, is a resident of Vyalikaval. He opened Balaji Finance without the necessary permissions and targeted small-time businessmen in and around Vyalikaval and Malleswaram.

A CCB team raided his house and seized ₹22 lakh in cash, 164 cheques, 84 on-demand promissory notes, and multiple sets of property documents that he had taken from borrowers as collateral.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Nagaraj had been running the business for many years. One of his ‘clients’, Sunil Kumar, a cloth merchant from Malleswaram, told the police that he had taken a ₹5 lakh loan from Nagaraj in 2017 and was paying instalments regularly. But the accused allegedly started demanding more money citing an increase in the interest on the principal amount.

Unable to bear the harassment, Sunil approached the Vyalikaval police and filed a complaint. Police Commissioner Kamal Pant transferred the case to the CCB. “Clients of the accused, who wish to lodge complaints, can approach the CCB head office in Chamarajpet,” said a senior CCB official.