CCB arrests man running prostitution racket

November 15, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a man who was running an online prostitution racket in the city. The CCB police said he was sent to judicial custody.

A source in the CCB said the accused identified as Manjunath aka Sanju was absconding and has multiple cases against him apart from prostitution. A few months ago, he was arrested by the Sadduguntepalya police.

A source said Manjunath was also operating prostitution racket sitting inside Parappana Agrahara prison. He was trafficking women for prostitution from different States and was keeping them at a rented house in Hulimavu. He was using an app to run prostitution.

