HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CCB arrests man running prostitution racket

November 15, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a man who was running an online prostitution racket in the city. The CCB police said he was sent to judicial custody. 

A source in the CCB said the accused identified as Manjunath aka Sanju was absconding and has multiple cases against him apart from prostitution. A few months ago, he was arrested by the Sadduguntepalya police. 

A source said Manjunath was also operating prostitution racket sitting inside Parappana Agrahara prison. He was trafficking women for prostitution from different States and was keeping them at a rented house in Hulimavu. He was using an app to run prostitution.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.