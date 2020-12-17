CCB arrests man for fraud in Nagarbhavi

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly posing as a functionary of a powerful right-wing organisation and duping people of huge sums of money after promising seats in Parliament, in government boards and government jobs. The accused, Yuvraj Swamy, is a resident of Nagarbhavi.
In a raid conducted on Wednesday, the police seized ₹26 lakh in cash and cheques addressed to the accused amounting to ₹91 crore. Based on a complaint by a businessman from Bengaluru, the CCB raided Yuvraj’s house and arrested him. “Yuvraj falsely claimed to know some important people and either promised top government jobs or to get some important work done. He had cheated the complainant of ₹1 crore by promising him a high ranking post in the Transport Department,” said a senior police official.
Claims of proximity to influential people
“He claimed to be very close to Union ministers and the BJP high command,” said a police official. During interrogation, he claimed to have convinced people of his clout by booking rooms in five-star hotels.
“He will be taken into custody and further investigation will be conducted,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath