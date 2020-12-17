CCB arrests man for fraud in Nagarbhavi

He allegedly took money from people by promising government jobs

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly posing as a functionary of a powerful right-wing organisation and duping people of huge sums of money after promising seats in Parliament, in government boards and government jobs. The accused, Yuvraj Swamy, is a resident of Nagarbhavi.

In a raid conducted on Wednesday, the police seized ₹26 lakh in cash and cheques addressed to the accused amounting to ₹91 crore. Based on a complaint by a businessman from Bengaluru, the CCB raided Yuvraj’s house and arrested him. “Yuvraj falsely claimed to know some important people and either promised top government jobs or to get some important work done. He had cheated the complainant of ₹1 crore by promising him a high ranking post in the Transport Department,” said a senior police official.

Claims of proximity to influential people

“He claimed to be very close to Union ministers and the BJP high command,” said a police official. During interrogation, he claimed to have convinced people of his clout by booking rooms in five-star hotels.

“He will be taken into custody and further investigation will be conducted,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).