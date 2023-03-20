CCB arrests man for forgery

March 20, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

On Monday, the Central Crime Branch officials arrested a person for allegedly forging documents and helping people to avail old age pension scheme benefits for monetary gain.

The accused identified as Chatur K.S., is a pre-university dropout and a native of Shivamogga. The police found out that the accused forged documents for over 200 fake beneficiaries to avail monthly pension under the scheme of the government. He was charging people a price ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000.

His associate, identified as Mannur Nagaraju, managed to escape and efforts are on to track him down, S.D. Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police said.

Explaining the modus operandi, Mr. Sharanappa said that the accused, by using a PDF editing software, manipulated the date of birth printed on Aadhaar cards. He would then print the fabricated Aadhaar copies and submit it to the revenue officers concerned along with the other required documents including bank details and BPL cards with tampered details to apply for the old age pension scheme. As per the primary requirement of the old age scheme, the applicant must be a senior citizen. However, the accused would manipulate the date of birth for the candidates who are aged 40, 48 and even 30 years old, the probe revealed.

The CCB is now verifying the role of the revenue officials and staff at the village panchayats concerned as they have processed the applications without proper verification. The CCB officials will be issuing notices to the revenue officials concerned for questioning and to ascertain their roles. “The accused would fabricate the Aadhaar details superficially and a simple verification by the officials could have exposed the racket, much before. However the officials have not carried out background verification which led to suspicion of their role,” said a police officer part of the investigation.

The accused has been booked under various sections of IT Act and also under section 420 (cheating) and 465 (forgery). The fraudulent practices resulted in losses to the State exchequer and also deprived the rights of genuine beneficiaries. The police are also gathering the details of the bogus beneficiaries for further investigations.