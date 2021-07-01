CCB arrests inter-State burglar

Bengaluru

01 July 2021 01:25 IST

The Central Crime Branch police on Wednesday arrested an inter-State burglar and recovered 1.3 kg of gold items worth ₹80 lakh from him. According to the police, the accused, Basavaraj Prakash (32), would come to Bengaluru by car either from Hyderabad or Chennai with the intent of breaking into locked homes.

With his arrest, the police claim to have solved 10 cases of house break-ins and theft registered in K.R. Puram, Magadi Road, Subramanyapura, Hebbal, Byadarahalli, and HSR Layout police stations.

“He used to come to the city in different cars so that the police wouldn’t suspect him to be a thief or stop him at checkpoints. He would drive his car in residential neighbourhoods to identify houses he could burgle. As he moved around in his own car, even the patrolling police did not suspect him. He would even sell his car and buy a new one to avoid police scrutiny,” said a police officer. Apart from the gold, the police also recovered ₹1.5 lakh in cash, an SUV, and another car from him. Prakash has been arrested 10 times for house break-ins and the CCB police were keeping a close watch on him. “It is a bailable offence, and he almost always got out on bail,” said the police.

He hails from Bidadi and his parents are government employees. “He is married and has a son, but could not hold a job. That did not stop him from leading a lavish life, and finally even his parents threw him out of the house. He walked out with his wife and toddler in 2014. Since then, he has been breaking into houses and stealing valuable items,” said the police officer.

According to CCB police inspector Hazaresh Killedar, who made the arrest, Praskash would sell the stolen items and spend the money by booking himself in expensive hotels. “He would do this till he ran out of money,” said Mr. Killedar.

His wife separated from him after his first arrest. He was first arrested by Bidadi police and later by the police in Kodigehalli, C.K. Achukattu, Vijayanagar, Girinagar, Annapoorneshwarinagar, and Kamakshipalya in the city. “He operated in neighbouring States as well and had been arrested by Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu police in the past,” said a senior police officer.