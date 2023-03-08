HamberMenu
CCB arrests gang for cheating people

March 08, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Wednesday arrested eight men who were cheating gullible people with the rice pulling scam.

The accused would lure people in the name of rice pulling machines which are believed to detect precious metal, enabling one to make easy money. They would give them demo of a vessel with special powers, which can pull rice and precious metals. The gang would convince people that keeping the vessel at home would attract positive vibes and prosperity and sell it for lakhs of rupees.

Based on a complaint, a team of police tracked down the accused and arrested Rajesh, 36, who was leading the gang and his associates Mohammed Ghouse Pasha, 52, Stephen, 38, Sahil, 35, Srinivas, 35, Vikas Dharamarao, 27, Kumar Shivalingappa, 29 and Srinivasan Vijayan, 42.

