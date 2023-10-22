CCB arrests four on kidnapping charge

October 22, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested four persons for allegedly kidnapping a businessman and attempting to extort him by misusing the Karnataka police’s name.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Kasim Sait, Shabeer, Shoaib, and Muzaffar, barged into a mobile shop at S.P. Road and told the owner that they had a tip-off that he had been selling drugs.

The businessman, who was rattled by the accusations coming from people claiming to be the associates of the police, informed them that he was innocent. The accused then kidnapped him and took him to an isolated place.

There the accused demanded ₹5 lakh from him saying that he had to pay the money to close the case.

Kasim also made a call to a person who claimed to be working in the department. However, the businessman refused to pay the money saying he did not have cash. The accused let him go. He immediately filed a complaint at the V.V. Puram police station following which the CCB arrested the accused.

