CCB arrests ‘dealer’ known to Vaibhav Jain in drug racket case

Bengaluru

20 September 2020 23:35 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), probing the drug scandal involving party organisers and actors, has arrested another alleged drug peddler, Srinivas Subramanian. “He is known in these circles as ‘Sri’. His name cropped up during recent investigations,” said CCB sources. The team recovered 13 ecstasy tablets, 100 grams of ganja, 1.1 grams of MDMA, and 0.5 gram of hashish from him.

Srinivas is allegedly a close associate and business partner of Vaibhav Jain, another accused in the case who has been arrested. According to the police, Sri owns properties on the outskirts of the city, where Vaibhav often organised parties during the weekends. He also allegedly organised narcotics for these parties.

“One of the actors presently in judicial custody had frequented Sri’s flat from where the CCB sleuths recovered narcotics. The actor was in touch with Sri and his wife and had visited the flat three or four times in the last couple of months,” sources said.

Meanwhile, the bail applications of the two actors — Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani — will come up for hearing at the Special NDPS Court in the city on Monday.

The court had adjourned the hearing till Monday after the public prosecutor sought a week’s time to submit objections. The CCB is likely to oppose bail to the two actors, said an official.

Drug seizures

While the CCB is probing this case, the city police are following up on the special drive against narcotics. The Bengaluru police arrested three peddlers in two cases at Byadarahalli and Kalasipalyam and seized 6.2 kg of ganja worth ₹3.2 lakh. Investigations are on to ascertain the source.

Acting on a tip-off that a person was trying to sell ganja near a college at Angadheeranahalli, the Byadarahalli police conducted a raid and arrested Chandan Thakur, 24, and Mukhesh Singh, 25, both hailing from Rajasthan and residents of the city. The police recovered 5 kg of ganja worth ₹2.5 lakh from them.

In another case, an auto driver who was allegedly selling ganja at Kalasipalyam near Tipu Palace was arrested on Saturday evening. He has been identified as Vijay, 24, said the police, who recovered 1.2 kg of ganja, worth ₹70,000, from him.