CCB arrests couple for cheating senior citizens

December 12, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials busted an insurance racket and arrested a couple for cheating senior citizens by promising them insurance, which could fetch them five-fold returns in one year.

The accused, Udaya B., and his wife, Tirtha Gowda, had worked at insurance companies and started conning senior citizens by collecting their insurance data from the companies where they worked in the past. They operated through a call centre they had set up in Indiranagar.

According to City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, eight bank accounts of the couple with ₹1.8 crore have been frozen. The couple had cheated 290 people so far.

The racket was busted when a senior citizen, believing them, not only invested his life savings into insurance policies but also sold his house to invest the money, anticipating that he would get double the amount for his investment in one year. The cheating came to light when the victim contacted the company directly after one year to claim his returns. The insurance company clarified that there was no such facility, and the victim had to continue paying the premiums for many years.

Shocked, the victim tried to call the couple, but they avoided him, following which he filed a complaint with the police.

According to the police, the couple would work for many insurance companies as agents on a commission basis and the more policies they got, the more commission they would get. They decided to use this, hired four to five telecallers, and gave them a list of customers from the company they were working for.

They would also set daily targets for the telecallers to call and convince the customers, who were mostly senior citizens whose policies had expired due to technical reasons.