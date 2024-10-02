ADVERTISEMENT

CCB arrests businessman who fired in air at birthday celebration in Bengaluru

Published - October 02, 2024 11:56 am IST - Bengaluru

The police have recommended cancellation of his licence

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of a pistol. The businessman opened six rounds of fire in the air.  | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested a businessman for opening six rounds of fire in the air with a licenced pistol during a birthday celebration on September 22.

One of his friends, who was also at the birthday party, recorded the incident on his mobile phone and put it up on social media. The social media wing of the police took cognizance of the video and flagged the incident.

Taking up a suo motu case, CCB officials arrested Syed Altaf Ahmed, a realtor. The incident occurred at a scrap godown of his friend in Bannerghatta during the celebrations of the birthday of his friend Moin Khan.

The police seized his pistol and six rounds of ammunition from Syed Altaf Ahmed. The police have recommended cancellation of his licence.

