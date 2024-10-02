GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CCB arrests businessman who fired in air at birthday celebration in Bengaluru

The police have recommended cancellation of his licence

Published - October 02, 2024 11:56 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a pistol. The businessman opened six rounds of fire in the air. 

A representational photo of a pistol. The businessman opened six rounds of fire in the air.  | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested a businessman for opening six rounds of fire in the air with a licenced pistol during a birthday celebration on September 22.

One of his friends, who was also at the birthday party, recorded the incident on his mobile phone and put it up on social media. The social media wing of the police took cognizance of the video and flagged the incident.

Taking up a suo motu case, CCB officials arrested Syed Altaf Ahmed, a realtor. The incident occurred at a scrap godown of his friend in Bannerghatta during the celebrations of the birthday of his friend Moin Khan.

The police seized his pistol and six rounds of ammunition from Syed Altaf Ahmed. The police have recommended cancellation of his licence.

Published - October 02, 2024 11:56 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.