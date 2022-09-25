CCB arrests bookie

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 25, 2022 20:36 IST

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Saturday arrested a bookie running an online cricket betting racket and seized ₹3.06 lakh in cash from him.

The accused was waiting at the corner of a house at Deepanjalinagar in Byatarayanapura police station limits to hand over the winning amount to punters when the police, based on a tip-off, rushed to the spot and arrested him.

The accused had organised betting for the India-Australia T-20 match held on September 23.

