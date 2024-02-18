ADVERTISEMENT

CCB arrest foreign national for running prostitution racket

February 18, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The women protection wing of the Central Crime Branch arrested a female foreign national for allegedly running a prostitution racket at a rented house on Kudlu main road in Parappana Agarahara on Sunday.

The officials also rescued three female foreign nationals who were allegedly lured by the accused on the pretext of earning money through decent jobs and forcing them into prostitution.

The police have booked the accused under the immoral trafficking Act and are further investigating to ascertain the background of the accused.

