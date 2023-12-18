GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CCB arrest drug peddlers trying to sell MDMA in bengaluru

December 18, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB recently arrested two people from Kerala and recovered 20 grams of MDMA and 34 grams of Charas worth ₹5 lakh from them.

The accused, Edwin Joy, 22, and Mishal Mubarak, 21, are natives of Kerala and come to the city for their studies. However, they dropped out of college, said the police.

The accused allegedly sourced the drugs from Nasogi town in Himachal Pradesh. They had smuggled it by train and were trying to sell it to their customers near the railway station when the police arrested them. 

The accused had been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and had been taken into custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the CCB Anti-Narcotics Wing investigation into the recent ₹16-crore worth MDMA seizure case found that the peddler Leonard had contacts with a few people in the Kannada film industry.

The police are investigating further into the case while stepping up the vigil into cracking drug-related cases ahead of the new year.

