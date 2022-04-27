CBSE Term-2 exams get off to a smooth start

Term-1 board exams were held in November-December last year

Students coming out after appearing in the CBSE Class X English paper at the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Hebbal, in Bengaluru on April 27. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term-2 examination on April 27 got off to a smooth start in Karnataka with students appearing for English Language and Literature papers.

The All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) for Class X students will conclude on May 24, while the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) for Class XII on June 15.

Manasi B., a Class X student of BGS National Public School, Hulimavu, said the English paper was easy. “I had ample time to complete the paper and revise it too. The pre-board paper was much tougher than today’s paper. I secured 96% in my Term-1 exam and in Term-2, I plan to score more,” she said.

Director of Sri Kumaran Group Deepa Sridhar exuded confidence that this year too, the school would achieve excellent results in board exams. “Board exams are important in a student’s life. We have trained our students well and given them confidence to face the board exams by conducting pre-boards, mock tests and exams,” she said.

For this academic year, the CBSE had introduced a bifurcated format with two terms. The Term-1 board exams were held in November-December last year, while the Term-2 exams began on Tuesday. It is said the Board will consider marks obtained in both terms and more weightage will be given to the Term-2 exams.

Founder chairman of NPS Group K.P. Gopalkrishna feels that from the next academic year, the Board may restore the pre-pandemic one-exam format.

An English teacher said her students were happy with the paper. “It was easy and most questions were direct and not based on extrapolatory perspective,” she added.