Bengaluru

CBSE results: THiS institutions excel

Schools that are part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme recorded excellent results in the Class X and XII CBSE examination. This year, students were awarded marks under alternate assessment scheme.

Army Public School, K Kamaraj Road, recorded 100% pass with 197 of 198 students passing in first class. Supriyo Singha by securing 99% stood first.

Vidya Sanskaar International Public School, Machohalli achieved 100% pass with 10 students securing 90% and above. Keerthana V and Sahana Rao both secured 95% to emerge toppers.

Mahila Seva Samaja Senior Secondary School, Basavanagudi, achieved 100% pass in both Class Xand XII. Pavan Kumar with 93.4% was the topper in Class X. In Class XII, Keerthana M Relekar (91.6%) in Science and Sameera Bharadhwaj H S (81.6%) in Commerce, were the toppers.

All 139 students at KLE Society’s School, Nagarabhavi passed and 106 students secured distinctions. P. Vishnupranav Reddy by securing 98.6% stood first.

National Hill View Public School, Banashankari too recorded 100% pass and the school average percentage was 85.78. Aryan Sathish Raj and Kushi Upendra Shetty both by securing 95.6% emerged toppers.

Delhi Public School Bangalore East too achieved 100% pass in both Class Xand XII. Ananya Mitra and Urvashi Banerji both secured 97.2% and stood first. In Class XII, Nandini K (99%) in Humanities, Rupal Singhal (98.8%) in Science and Sowmya Manikandan (98%) were the toppers.

All 80 students at Sri Siddaganga Higher Primary School, Chandra Layout, passed and 38 students secured distinctions. Aman R with 99.5% was the topper.

KLE Society’s School, Rajajinagar recorded 100% pass with 22 students scoring 90% and above. Sujan Dinesh secured 97.4% to emerge the topper.

All 148 students of Class Xand 93 students of Class XIIat Kendriya Vidyalaya, CRPF, Yelahanka passed. Ratan Mallya (95.4%) was the Class X topper. In Class XII, Ananya Pandey by securing 96.6% emerged the topper.


Comments
