CBSE examination: THiS institutions excel

Students of schools part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme performed well in the CBSE examination. The results were declared on Friday..

Kendriya Vidyalaya, IISc, achieved 100% pass results, with 79 students passing in Science in the Class 12 examination. In all, 11 students scored 90%. Chinmayee Shree M. with 95.8% was the topper.

In Kendriya Vidyalaya, DRDO, 123 appeared and 121 passed in the Class 12 examination. Shweta Agarwala with 96.8% emerged topper. In Class 10, all 169 students passed. Gullapalli Sree Yasasvi (479 marks) was topper.

In Dev In National Public School, Sahakaranagar, all 48 students passed with first class for the second consecutive year in the Class 12 examination. Alok Naik with 491 marks was the topper.

In Venkat International Public School, Rajajinagar, 328 students appeared and 162 secured distinction in Class 10. A.B. Sharvesh with 489 marks was the topper. In Class 12, 111 appeared and 63 secured distinction. In Science, Yukta Ashok (482 marks) and in Commerce, Apoorva Joshi (489 marks) were the toppers. The school has been achieving 100% pass for the 19th consecutive year.

National Public School, Koramangala, achieved 100% pass for the 17th year. In all, 86 students appeared and 81 secured distinctions in Class 12. In Science, Advik Kabra (488 marks) and in Commerce, Ananya Miriam Jose and Anjali Shivakumar with 488 marks emerged toppers. In Class 10, 92 students appeared and 88 secured distinction. Sneha Das (490 marks) was topper. The school achieved 100% pass for the 18th year.

In Sri Siddaganga Higher Primary School, Chandra Layout, 106 students apoeared and 88 secured distinctions in Class 10. Dhanya P. with 576 marks was the topper.