CBSE examination: THiS institutions achieve 100% pass

May 16, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - BENGALURU

The schools part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme achieved 100% pass in the CBSE examination. The results were declared on Friday.

National Hill View Public School, R.R. Nagar, achieved 100% pass in both Classes X and XII. In Class X, 147 students appeared and 118 secured distinction. Sanvi Aithal (495 marks) was the topper. In Class XII, 67 students appeared and 49 secured distinction. Sambhav S. Baid (489 marks) was the topper.

National Public School, Koramangala, achieved 100% pass for 17 years. In all, 86 students appeared and 81 secured distinction in Class XII. In Science, Advik Kabra (488 marks) and in Commerce, Ananya Miriam Jose and Anjali Shivakumar (488 marks) emerged toppers. In Class X, 92 students appeared and 88 secured distinctions. Sneha Das (490 marks) was the topper. The school achieved 100% pass for the 18th year.

In Sri Siddaganga Higher Primary School, Chandra Layout, 106 students appeared and 88 secured distinction in Class X. Dhanya P., by scoring 576 marks, was the topper.

In Kendriya Vidyalaya, NAL Campus, in Class XII Science 82 appeared and all passed, while in Commerce, 38 appeared and 31 passed. Athish Shubham (96.4%) in Science and Kruthika S.(96.2%) in Commerce are toppers. In Class X, S. Rithanya (97.6%) was the topper.

In St. Sophia Convent High School, Nagarabhavi, 48 students appeared and 18 secured distinction. The school achieved 100% pass for six years. Tanmay R. by scoring 569 marks was the topper.

The first batch of Airaa Academy, Banashankari 6th Stage, achieved 100% pass with all 11 students passing. Neha Mahendra Bandlapalli (91.6%) was the topper.