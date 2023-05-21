CBSE examination: Schools part of THiS achieve excellent results

May 21, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - BENGALURU

Schools that are part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme achieved excellent results in the CBSE examination.

In Delhi Public School, Bangalore North, 379 students appeared and 312 secured distinction in Class XII. Vedika Sree Hittinamath scored 492 marks in Humanities to emerge topper. In Class X, the school achieved 100% pass, with 504 of 673 students securing distinction. Aadi Halbhavi by scoring 495 marks emerged topper.

In the first batch of SJR Public School, Rajajinagar, all 62 students passed, with 20 securing distinction. Tarun G. with 92% emerged topper.

In Army Public School, PRTC, 131 students appeared and 19 secured distinction, and 63 passed with first class in Class X. The school achieved 100% pass since 2012. Harshal Sopan Pillore and Nischaya Singh, with 95.5%, emerged toppers.

In Class XII, 112 students appeared and 47 secured distinctions. The school achieved 100% pass since 2014. Veshnavi (479 marks) and Shristy M. (476 marks), and Lucky Sharma (453 marks) were toppers.

In KLE Society’s School, Nagarabhavi, 156 students appeared and 105 secured distinction. The school achieved 100% pass for 15 years. Varshini Praveen with 97.6% emerged topper.

Sri Kumaran Children’s Academy, Doddakallasandra, achieved 100% pass for seven years. In all, 106 students appeared and 37 secured 90% and above marks. Tanay Pradeep with 97.8% emerged topper.

In Shri Ram Global School, Whitefield, 203 students appeared and 87 secured distinction in Class XII. The school achieved 100% pass for five years. Neel Tushar Narlawar and Tanish Singh Khurana with 487 marks stood first.