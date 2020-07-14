CBSE Class 12 exam: Bengaluru region registers high pass percentage of 97.05

Bengaluru

14 July 2020 01:37 IST

The results of the Class 12 Senior School Certificate Examination of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) were declared on Monday. Bengaluru region registered a high pass percentage of 97.05.

Most of the 181 schools from which students appeared for the examination saw a 100% pass percentage. “This is a maiden examination for the Bengaluru region, as the new region has been established by CBSE for schools located in Karnataka,” said Vikas Arora, Regional Officer, CBSE, Bengaluru. The examination was conducted in 111 centres.

According to data provided by CBSE, as many as 11,909 had registered for the examination, of which 11,864 students passed. Girls outperformed the boys with the pass percentage of 97.55. The pass percentage of boys who appeared for the exam stood at 96.64.

Some exams not conducted

This year, the examinations for sociology, computer science, business studies were not conducted.

Manju Balasubramaniam, principal Delhi Public School – North, said the results were calculated by taking the average of the best scores of three subjects if the candidate had sat for four papers, and best of two subjects if the candidate appeared for three papers. Of the 214 candidates who wrote the exam from the school, 109 scored above 90%.

Manila Carvalho, principle of Delhi Public School- East, said 300 students gave the examination from the school. “All the students had secured first class,” she said.

At Harvest International School, of the 22 students who appeared for the examination, one secured above 90%, and 12 had secured above 80%. The class average is above 80%, said Dakshayini Kanna, principal.

G. Thangadurai, director of Presidency Group of Schools, said 36 students appeared from school at Kasturinagar. Of these, 14 had scored above 90% and 16 scored above 80%. Two students had scored centum, one in biology and another in mathematics.

Server issues

Though the results were declared in the afternoon, several students found it difficult to login, as the server kept crashing.

Firdose Fathima, a differently-abled student from DPS-South, was unable to access her scores and said that her school informed her that she had scored 84.2% in humanities.

Students are concentrating on preparing for the entrance examinations but said that the pandemic has left everything uncertain. Aniket Sahoo, another student from DPS-South, who scored a centum in economics, said “I have got admission in two foreign universities. But with the COVID-19 situation, I am planning on getting admitted to BITS, Goa.”