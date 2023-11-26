CBI traps administrative officer of National Institute of Unani Medicine on charge of accepting bribe

November 26, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested an administrative officer of the National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bengaluru, under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 for an official favour.

A case was registered on a complaint against Nadeem A. Siddiqui on the charge of demanding ₹1.1 lakh from the complainant for clearing bills.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while allegedly accepting a part of the bribe from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of ₹2 lakh, sources said.

The accused was produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Bengaluru, and remanded in judicial custody.+

