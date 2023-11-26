ADVERTISEMENT

CBI traps administrative officer of National Institute of Unani Medicine on charge of accepting bribe

November 26, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested an administrative officer of the National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bengaluru, under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 for an official favour.

A case was registered on a complaint against Nadeem A. Siddiqui on the charge of demanding ₹1.1 lakh from the complainant for clearing bills.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while allegedly accepting a part of the bribe from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of ₹2 lakh, sources said.

The accused was produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Bengaluru, and remanded in judicial custody.+

