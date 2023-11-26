HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI traps administrative officer of National Institute of Unani Medicine on charge of accepting bribe

November 26, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested an administrative officer of the National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bengaluru, under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 for an official favour.

A case was registered on a complaint against Nadeem A. Siddiqui on the charge of demanding ₹1.1 lakh from the complainant for clearing bills.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while allegedly accepting a part of the bribe from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of ₹2 lakh, sources said.

The accused was produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Bengaluru, and remanded in judicial custody.+

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.