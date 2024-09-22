GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBI registers disproportionate assets case against Customs SP

Published - September 22, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the Superintendent of Customs (Inland Container Depot) in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case accusing him of “illegal enrichment done intentionally during the period of his office”.

The accused officer has been identified as Ramesh Chandra Tripathi, Superintendent of Customs, posted at the Inland Container Depot (ICD), Whitefield.

According to a statement, based on the information that Customs officials of ICD, Whitefield, were accepting illegal gratification, the CBI conducted a joint operation along with officers from the Directorate-General of Vigilance, Customs and Central Tax, at the ICD on September 20 and 21.

During this time, the CBI said it recovered ₹25 lakh from Mr. Tripathi.

“Further search was conducted at the residential premises of the accused in Bengaluru which led to recovery of incriminating documents,” the agency said.

