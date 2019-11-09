CBI files FIR against former DC, two others in IMA scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR against B.M. Vijay Shankar, the then Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban, and L.C. Nagaraj, former Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru North division, in connection with the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.

The owner and managing director of IMA Group of Companies Mohammed Mansoor Khan has been accused of cheating thousands of investors of crores of rupees. Mr. Shankar allegedly received approximately ₹1.5 crore, which was delivered to a real estate company, through a former village accountant, another accused in the case. Mr. Nagaraj allegedly obtained an illegal gratification of ₹4 crore.

The FIR comes a day after the CBI teams searched residences of senior IAS and police officials across 14 locations in the State, of which 11 were in Bengaluru. Based on documents recovered during the raids, the CBI registered an FIR naming Manjunath, the then village accountant, Bengaluru North division, and Mr. Shankar, who have been charged under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Mr. Shankar and Mr. Nagaraj have been accused of accepting illegal gratification from the directors of IMA Group of Companies through Mr. Manjunath, who allegedly acted as a mediator to receive the bribe. According to the CBI officials, the two public servants took bribes to forward a favourable report to the government in an enquiry into the illegal activities of IMA Group of Companies.

Mr. Manjunath allegedly accepted ₹8 lakh (approx.) from the directors of IMA company. This is the third FIR registered by the CBI in the IMA scam so far.