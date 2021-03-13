CBI files chargesheet against ex-official of BDA

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in connection with the ongoing I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) investment scam investigation.
P.D. Kumar, then Executive Engineer of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), along with Mohammed Mansoor Khan, CEO and MD of IMA, and four four directors of the company have been named in the chargesheet.
In a press release, the CBI stated that a bribe amount of approximately ₹5 crore was allegedly paid in four installments, ₹1.5 crore, ₹1 crore, ₹1.5 crore, and ₹1 crore, between April-May 2019 by the IMA directors to Kumar.
He was allegedly tasked with influencing Revenue Department officials to accept the closure report submitted by the competent authority & then Assistant Commissioner, Bengaluru North Sub-Division.
The report was submitted in April 2019 to the Revenue Department. However, it was not accepted by the then Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department and was instead sent to the Law Department for an opinion. The report was also referred to the then Karnataka Director-General of Police for further enquiry.
The release further stated that IMA then put pressure on Kumar to return the bribe as he had failed in his task.
“He returned ₹30 lakh and also issued two cheques for ₹2 crore and ₹2.5 crore as a security till the return of the remaining bribe amount in cash. These two cheques issued by the executive engineer were recovered during investigation,” stated the release.
