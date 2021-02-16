CBI arrests ED employee in Bengaluru for extortion bid

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have arrested a multi-tasking staff member working with the Enforcement Directorate, Bengaluru, for allegedly masquerading as an enforcement officer and attempting to extort ₹2 crore from a businessman by threatening to conduct raids on him.

Based on a complaint filed by the businessman, the police arrested the D. Chennakeshavulu and his associate Veeresh, and charged them under the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to CBI officials, Chennakeshavulu met the complainant at a hotel in Bengaluru and introduced himself as an enforcement officer. “He informed him that he needed to search his house in the light of several complaints against him. He even carried out a ‘search’ at the complainant’s house and demanded ₹2 crore to close the complaints against him,” said a senior police official. The complainant gave ₹6 lakh to Veeresh as instructed by Channakeshavulu. However, he received a call the next day and was instructed to hand over the remaining money to Veeresh.

Worried as he did not have the money with him, the complainant lodged a complaint with the CBI. Acting on the instructions of the police, he met with Veeresh the next day, but insisted that he meet the ED official also to settle the matter. “After much negotiation Channakeshavulu arrived, only to be trapped by CBI officials,” the police added.

In custody

Searches were conducted at the premises of both men, who were produced before the court, and remanded in five days police custody.