Cauvery water supply to 110 villages will commence from May, says D.K. Shivakumar

February 20, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 110 villages located on the outskirts of Bengaluru will get drinking water from Cauvery in May, said Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar. He was responding to questions in the Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Shivakumar said while the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will make necessary arrangements to provide Cauvery water for the drinking purposes of 110 villages, it may take two years for the completion of the work in connection with the sewage plant and others. The question on Cauvery water was posed by Yeshwanthpur MLA S.T. Somasekhar.

Mr. Shivakumar also said he will work towards clearing hurdles for providing Cauvery water to a BDA layout located near a forest land in Yeshwanthpur. “I have already held deliberations with the Forest Department to resolve the problem,” he informed the Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

₹10 crore aid for MLAs

Mr. Shivakumar said the government has provided ₹10 crore aid to MLAs in Bengaluru and the same can be utilised to solve drinking water woes. He was answering questions by BJP MLA Muniraju.

The Minister said the money can be spent towards digging borewells as drinking water should be a key priority than any other civic works at present. He said owing to the pandemic, there was a delay in the Cauvery water supply project works. He said under BWSSB, 68 water tankers are functioning.

Mr. Shivakumar further said that for Dasarahalli, ₹5.24 lakh aid was given and the government will ensure speedy Cauvery water supply work to channel water to the residents in this locality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.