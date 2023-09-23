HamberMenu
Cauvery water release | Call for Bengaluru bandh on September 26

State president of the Sugarcane Growers’ Association said that the decision to shut down the city was taken on September 23 after the meeting with pro-Kannada and other cultural organisations

September 23, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Police detain BJP workers protesting against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu from dams in Karnataka, in Bengaluru, on September 23, 2023.

Police detain BJP workers protesting against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu from dams in Karnataka, in Bengaluru, on September 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

:

Members of sugarcane growers association and Pro Kannada organisations have called for a bandh in Bengaluru on September 26 to protest against the government releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Kuruburu Shanthakumar, State president of the Sugarcane Growers’ Association, said that the decision to shut down the city to press their demand has been taken on September 23 after the meeting with pro-Kannada and other cultural organisations.

A protest march has been organised from Town Hall to Freedom Park on Tuesday where thousands of people are likely to participate. He called upon the authorities concerned to give a day holiday for the school and colleges and also called upon the private sector companies and IT BT firms and film industry to extend their support.

“The protest is to demand the government to stop releasing the water immediately and also focus on drinking water problems. The Cauvery water issue is not the issue of the farmers alone but of the entire state,” he said.

The city police have stepped up security in and around the city since Thursday to ensure law and order after the Supreme Court refused to intervene with the directions of Cauvery Water Management Authority.

In his directions to all the divisional heads, B. Dayananda directed to step up patrolling in the sensitive areas especially where Tamil speaking population is more and to heighten security measures on state highways, national highways and major roads especially those connecting the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

