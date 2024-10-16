GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to launch Cauvery Stage V project on October 16

Currently, Bengaluru draws approximately 1,450 MLD from the Cauvery, but with the city’s growing population, the demand for drinking water has surged to 2,200 MLD

Published - October 16, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during an Interaction with The Hindu in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during an Interaction with The Hindu in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

 

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will be launching its ambitious Cauvery Stage V project on Wednesday which will cater to the needs of 110 villages which were added to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). 

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced that the city’s water supply is set to receive a major boost with the Cauvery Stage V project. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Shivakumar said that the project will draw 775 million litres per day (MLD) from the Cauvery, adding up to 10 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) annually. This additional supply will be piped to 110 villages surrounding the city.

Currently, Bengaluru draws approximately 1,450 MLD from the Cauvery, but with the city’s growing population, the demand for drinking water has surged to 2,200 MLD.

To facilitate the new water supply, three advanced booster pumping stations have been constructed at T.K. Halli, Harohalli, and Tataguni. These stations will pump water to an elevation of 450 metres — about the height of a 50-storey building — through steel pipes ranging from 500 mm to 2,200 mm in diameter, covering a distance of 110 kilometres to Bengaluru.

Mr. Shivakumar also noted that Bengaluru currently has 10.64 lakh water connections, with an additional 5 lakh connections expected to be added through the project. Water supply to households under the new scheme is set to begin on Tuesday.

When questioned about the affordability of connections for the 110 villages, which has only received 55,000 connections, Mr. Shivakumar remarked: “Water has value, and once the villages get the connection, water will be cheaper for them.”

Mr. Shivakumar hinted that water prices are likely to be increased as the BWSSB has not raised them for the last 10 years. However, he said the BWSSB is a service-oriented company and its sole purpose is to serve the people. He said with the Cauvery Stage V project and water from the Nethravati diversion project, Bengaluru will be a water-surplus city.

Published - October 16, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.