Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to launch Cauvery Stage V project on October 16

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will be launching its ambitious Cauvery Stage V project on Wednesday which will cater to the needs of 110 villages which were added to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced that the city’s water supply is set to receive a major boost with the Cauvery Stage V project. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Shivakumar said that the project will draw 775 million litres per day (MLD) from the Cauvery, adding up to 10 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) annually. This additional supply will be piped to 110 villages surrounding the city.

Currently, Bengaluru draws approximately 1,450 MLD from the Cauvery, but with the city’s growing population, the demand for drinking water has surged to 2,200 MLD.

To facilitate the new water supply, three advanced booster pumping stations have been constructed at T.K. Halli, Harohalli, and Tataguni. These stations will pump water to an elevation of 450 metres — about the height of a 50-storey building — through steel pipes ranging from 500 mm to 2,200 mm in diameter, covering a distance of 110 kilometres to Bengaluru.

Mr. Shivakumar also noted that Bengaluru currently has 10.64 lakh water connections, with an additional 5 lakh connections expected to be added through the project. Water supply to households under the new scheme is set to begin on Tuesday.

When questioned about the affordability of connections for the 110 villages, which has only received 55,000 connections, Mr. Shivakumar remarked: “Water has value, and once the villages get the connection, water will be cheaper for them.”

Mr. Shivakumar hinted that water prices are likely to be increased as the BWSSB has not raised them for the last 10 years. However, he said the BWSSB is a service-oriented company and its sole purpose is to serve the people. He said with the Cauvery Stage V project and water from the Nethravati diversion project, Bengaluru will be a water-surplus city.