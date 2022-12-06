Caught in management dispute, employees of Bengaluru’s Dr. M.C. Modi Eye Hospital stay away from work

December 06, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stuck in a tussle over management control, the over-four-decade-old Dr. M.C. Modi Eye Hospital in Bengaluru, a well -known hospital for eye care services to the poor, including free cataract surgeries, has been closed for the last five days.

There have been no consultations or surgeries in the hospital after four employees were served with injunction order on December 1, Thursday, restraining them from entering the premises. From December 2, Friday, the other employees protesting against the injunction order have stayed away from work, and since December 4, Sunday, employees, mostly women, have been sitting on a 24-hour vigil in front of the hospital.

Cataract surgeries

The 50-bed hospital in Rajajinagar, established by Padma Bhushan awardee and ophthalmologist late Dr. M.C. Modi in 1980 on a sprawling two-acre premises, normally conducts about 1,000 surgeries in a month. More than half of the surgeries are conducted free for people, who are selected from field camps in rural areas from several districts across the State. Dr. Modi passed away in 2005 and his son Amarnath Modi, who did not have an heir, looked after the hospital till his death in 2014.

The problem, according to a protesting worker, started after the death of Amarnath as Dr. Modi’s relatives started claiming ownership over the hospital while a group of eminent Lingayats, including politicians and legal luminaries, and well-wishers of late Dr. Modi, insisted on forming a new trust to manage the hospital.

Govt. intervention

Meanwhile, State government that had appointed a tahsildar to manage the hospital also withdrew from the scene in 2017 after certain developments in favour of Dr. Modi’s kin.

While the hospital shutdown is among the latest skirmishes between the workers and relatives of late Dr. Modi, sources said, frequent complaint and counter-complaint in the jurisdictional Mahalakshmi Layout police station had become a norm in the last few years.

“Recently too, one of Dr. Modi’s relatives Subhash Modi armed with a court injunction tried to take possession of the hospital, which sparked the ongoing impasse. Acting on a complaint, a case has been registered against him for trespass,” a senior police officer from Mahalakshmi Layout police said.

Interestingly, people aware of developments said, the charitable hospital ran from 2017 to till now without having a proper management. “Salaries for about 80 employees, including about eight doctors, purchase of equipment, free surgeries and upgradation of hospital were all done from the money collected from the services. The bank account had been frozen in 2016. It became a perfect example of a cooperative venture,” said an office bearer of a leading trade union in Bengaluru. “About ₹35 lakh is needed for salaries alone every month that had been well managed in the past five years.”

The hospital worker said: “Most the employees have been working in the hospital for 15 to 20 years. We have run the hospital without any problem in the last five years and we treat it as a home. We neither want the well-wishers to intervene nor do we want the kin of late Dr. Modi, but we want the State Government to take over the hospital and offer us job security.”