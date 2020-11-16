Cattle being illegally taken to abattoir rescued

Vehicle driver flees; assistant caught

The RMC Yard police, in association with members of a city-based NGO, rescued 30 head of cattle that were allegedly being transported in a goods van illegally to a slaughterhouse on Saturday.

The police intercepted the van near Goraguntepalya and found 30 head of cattle in it. The driver escaped while his assistant was caught.

The accused told the police that he got the cattle from the outskirts and was heading to a Shivajinagar slaughterhouse.

The police have booked the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and efforts are on to trace the driver.