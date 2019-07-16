Cataract surgery has adverse effect on 24 patients at Minto

As many as 24 patients who underwent cataract surgery last week at the State-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital now live in the fear of impaired vision. The surgery has adversely affected the vision of these patients and many are unable to see even a week later.

Following the surgery, the patients — all aged 45 and above — complained of severe pain in the eye and developed infection with pus formation and redness in the eyes. Cataract surgeries are daycare operations and the patients usually regain normal vision within two or three days.

While the hospital director, Sujatha Rathod, told The Hindu that the complications that patients have developed are due to “adverse effects of a particular batch of drug used”, the shocked and worried patients have alleged negligence on part of the doctors and hospital staff.

“My father is unable to see even after seven days of the surgery. We were told on the day of admission that he would be discharged in four or five days. Now, the doctor says we have to stay here for another 15 days. There are 15 more patients here who are unable to see like my father. We are planning to complain to the police and the Karnataka Medical Council on Tuesday,” said Y.S. Prakash, whose father Y. Shivalingappa, 50, a tailor from Andhrahalli in the city, was among those who underwent surgery.

“We came here as we could not afford treatment in a private facility. We did not even imagine that the surgery would go wrong like this. All that we want now is my father getting his vision back,” said Ramya, whose father Rudresh T. is one of the victims.

Similar is the fate of 48-year-old Sujatha T.K., wife of K. Bhaskar, an employee with the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services. “They have now assured us of recovery in a week’s time failing which we will approach the Karnataka Medical Council,” he said.

Mr. Bhaskar said, “We have already paid ₹8,000 for the lens and ₹3,000 for admission. They have asked us to pay ₹5,000 while getting discharged.”

‘No negligence’

Confirming that the 24 patients had developed complications and most of them had not regained their vision, Dr. Rathod denied negligence on part of the doctors. Pointing out she was on leave when the surgeries were done, she attributed the problem to adverse drug reaction. “These patients were operated on on Tuesday and all the standard protocol was followed. Thirty-five patients who were operated on on Monday have not reported any complications. An internal investigation has revealed that a new batch of intraocular gel (Occugel 2%) used on the patients has caused adverse reaction. Officials from the Karnataka State Drugs Control Department have seized the drug samples and are investigating,” she said.

She said of the 24 patients, two had glaucoma, two had night blindness and one had diabetes. “Of the 24 patients, eleven who showed some signs of improvement have been discharged and are on regular follow-up. Of the 13 who are in the hospital now, there is no improvement in five as they have developed multi-drug resistance,” she said.

Amaresh Tumbagi, in charge State Drugs Controller, said drug samples had been seized for investigation. “We are testing the samples for all parameters including sterility. It will take over 15 days for the officials to come out with a report,” he said.