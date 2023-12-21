CAT 2023 results: One candidate from Karnataka secures 100 percentile

December 21, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

One candidate from Karnataka was among the 14 who secured 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023, the all-India entrance exam for admission into the Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs) and other top B-schools in the country.

The CAT 2023 results were declared on Thursday and all who scored perfect scores are male candidates. Among those, 11 are from the Engineering stream and three from non-Engineering stream.

A release stated that 29 candidates (28 males and one female), including four candidates from Karnataka, managed to secure 99.99 percentile score. Including one candidate from Karnataka, a total of 29 candidates (all males) managed to score 99.98 percentile.

The CAT 2023 was conducted at 375 test centres across 167 cities in India on 26 November in three shifts. Around 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, out of the around 3.28 lakh registered eligible candidates.

The overall attendance was approximately 88%. Out of the 2.88 lakh who appeared for the exam, 36% were females, 64% males, and five candidates represented the transgender community.

The release further stated that “IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2023 scores. As many as 91 non-IIM institutions will also use the CAT 2023 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. The details of the non-IIM institutions that are registered with CAT 2023 can be found at the website.”