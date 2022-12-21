CAT 2022 results out, 11 candidates score 100 percentile

December 21, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 11 candidates secured a perfect score of 100 percentile as the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022, the all-India entrance exam for admission into IIMs and other top B-schools in the country, were declared on Wednesday. All of them were male candidates.

Among those who scored perfect scores, 10 are from the Engineering discipline.

A release stated that 22 candidates (21 males and 1 female) have managed to secure a score of 99.99 percentile. A total of 22 candidates (19 males and 3 females) managed to score 99.98 percentile.

The CAT exams were conducted at 293 test centres in 154 cities on November 27 in three shifts. Around 2.22 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams out of 2.55 lakh registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was around 87%. Among those who appeared for the exams, 35% were females, 65% males, and 4 candidates represented the transgender community.

The release states that the CAT centre received around 113 objections across three sections and three shifts. Two objections related to data interpretation and logical reasoning were accepted.

“The DILR working group has decided not to consider these two questions for evaluation as these questions were found to be ambiguous. Scores of candidates for the DILR section in these shifts are adjusted on a prorated basis based on their responses on the balance questions in DILR section,” stated the release.

The release further stated that “IIM will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2022 scores. 90 non-IIM institutions will also use the CAT 2022 score this year for admission into their management programmes. The details of the non-IIM institutions that are registered with CAT 2022 can be found at the CAT 2022 website.”