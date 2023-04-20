HamberMenu
Cash withdrawn from Directorate of EDCS bank account

April 20, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central division Cybercrime police are on the lookout for a person who hacked into the bank account belonging to the State government-owned Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS) on March 22.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when, Meena J., accountant, found that the amount had been encashed by presenting two cheque leaves from the savings bank account belonging to the directorate. Ms. Meena in her complaint said that the directorate does not issue any cheque to any person and the cheque leaves are in the custody of the office.

The police have sought details of the cheque encashment and CCTV footage to identify the people who received the cash.

