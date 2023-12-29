December 29, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sent a proposal to the Urban Development Department (UDD) seeking the power to grant building plan approvals for the industrial sector. Currently, these plans are approved by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

According to sources in the Town Planning Department, the civic body sees huge potential in this subject. The argument in the proposal is that the BBMP is losing its due share of revenue to KIADB.

An official in the department said, “The proposal is being analysed by the UDD, and we hope the government will be convinced. This has now become a matter of discussion between the Urban Development Ministry and Ministry for Large and Medium Industries.”

Boosting revenue

A source in the BBMP said Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is looking to boost BBMP revenue, is impressed by this proposal, and has directed officials to pursue it with the government.

A source privy to this development said Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil is not keen on the proposal, as KIADB is currently the sole authority to give clearances for building plans for industries. Mr. Patil told The Hindu, “No department had communicated with me on this issue officially. I can comment only after this proposal is communicated through official channels.”

Why stakeholders are worried

Stakeholders in the industry argue that this move could take a toll on industrial development in Bengaluru. KIADB grants plan approval within weeks of submission of details under the ease of doing business policy.

In the BBMP, getting approval is a laborious task. “Usually, it takes at least six months to get approval for building plans in the BBMP. And this task comes with its own set of problems,” said an expert. He argued that such delays might result in flight of capital to other cities, like Hyderabad in Telangana.

Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, president of Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI), said the trade body will oppose this move and he will be writing a letter to Mr. Patil. “In the designated industrial areas, BBMP or any local authorities do not provide any facility. Hence, BBMP has no right to intervene,” he argued.

