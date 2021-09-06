Cash prize for teachers, students of BBMP institutions

Bengaluru

06 September 2021 01:51 IST

A total of 134 meritorious students from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) institutions were awarded for their performance in Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations. For the first time, the civic body also presented four teachers with the ‘Best Teacher’ award.

Among the students, 60 SSLC and 62 PUC students received a cash prize of ₹25,000 and ₹35,000 each, respectively, while the four teachers chosen for the award received ₹50,000 cash prize each.

B.C. Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, who gave away the awards, said, “India has a rich tradition of celebrating teachers. The BBMP-run institutions are facing a challenge from private institutions. Government-run institutions in Delhi have risen above the challenge, and I am sure that the BBMP, which is striving to improve the quality of education, will work in that direction,” he said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the civic body was doing a lot to support students from humble backgrounds. “We have renovated schools and improved facilities. We have tied up with renowned non-governmental organisations, such as Azim Premji Foundation, for teachers’ training and improving the quality of education,” he said.