Cases of smuggling narcotics into Parappana Agrahara prison on the rise

ADVERTISEMENT

Alert security personnel recently busted an attempt to smuggle five grams of MDMA into Parappana Agrahara Central Prison and caught two persons, including a woman who was trying to handover the contraband to an undertrail waiting for the consignment.

Security personnel at the gates found the sticker on the pant’s loop unusual and checked thoroughly. To their shock, the officials recovered two plastic pouches concealed inside the sticker containing five grams of MDMA worth ₹30,000.

This is the third such incident of security personnel catching narcotics being smuggled into the prison in just the last two weeks. In two other cases, attempts to smuggle 90 grams of hashish oil filled in toothpaste tube were intercepted by alert security personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parappana Agrahara police said the menace of narcotics being smuggled into the prison complex has always been high and unchecked and now more cases were being reported due to a new multi-agency, multi-layer security check in place.

Earlier, the Prisons Department was responsible for the security at the Central Prison. However, with growing concerns over violation of norms in the prisons, a committee comprising of other agencies like the jurisdictional police, Central Crime Branch, Internal Security Division and prison officials now supervise security.

Probe revealed that inmates who are booked for sourcing the drugs are addicts and peddlers, who were forcing their associates to get the drugs. In some cases, family members like mothers and wives and cousins were booked while in some cases the associates of the inmates were caught.

Previous cases

In October, head constable at the security check of the prison caught two youth trying to smuggle 3 grams of brown sugar concealed in the fly of a pant zipper

In July this year, police constable Asha Rani, while frisking Chaya T.R., found a plastic bottle concealed in her private part. Verification found that the bottle had 55 gm of hashish oil.

In June this year, a woman was arrested for attempting to smuggle hashish oil for her son lodged at the prison.