Cases booked against three dyeing units for fish-kill in Mylasandra lake

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 11, 2022 00:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a complaint by the official of Doddathoguru Gram Panchayat, the Electronics City police have registered cases against three owners of dyeing units for allegedly releasing effluents to Mylasandra lake and resulting in fish-kill in hundreds of numbers. The fish-kill was reported on Saturday.

Following the incident, the gram panchayat officials carried out a probe and found out that dyeing units were responsible for environmental hazards.  

Secretary of the panchayat Jagadish in his complaint, said that the incident came to light after Kanikraj who had received a contract for fish farming in the lake noticed dead fish floating during his routine visit.  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials found out that one of the dyeing units named Hamsa was illegally operating from a rented godown owned by Srinviasa. Two other dyeing units were run by Velumani and Vediyappa in nearby areas. The dyeing units did not obtain licenses from the authorities concerned and directly let toxic waste into the lake through storm water drains polluting the environment and killing fish. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app