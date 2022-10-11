Cases booked against three dyeing units for fish-kill in Mylasandra lake

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a complaint by the official of Doddathoguru Gram Panchayat, the Electronics City police have registered cases against three owners of dyeing units for allegedly releasing effluents to Mylasandra lake and resulting in fish-kill in hundreds of numbers. The fish-kill was reported on Saturday.

Following the incident, the gram panchayat officials carried out a probe and found out that dyeing units were responsible for environmental hazards.

Secretary of the panchayat Jagadish in his complaint, said that the incident came to light after Kanikraj who had received a contract for fish farming in the lake noticed dead fish floating during his routine visit.



Officials found out that one of the dyeing units named Hamsa was illegally operating from a rented godown owned by Srinviasa. Two other dyeing units were run by Velumani and Vediyappa in nearby areas. The dyeing units did not obtain licenses from the authorities concerned and directly let toxic waste into the lake through storm water drains polluting the environment and killing fish.