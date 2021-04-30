Case registered against ayurvedic hospital

30 April 2021 06:56 IST

It lacks basic infrastructure and the required number of beds for COVID-19 patients

The Doddaballapura police on Monday registered a case against Atreya Ayurvedic Hospital in Kodigehalli for lack of basic infrastructure and failing to provide the required number of beds for COVID-19 patients. Based on a complaint by Dr. H.S. Parameshwar, taluk health officer, the police registered an FIR under the Disaster Management Act.

When health and family welfare and revenue officials inspected the hospital, they found that 40 out of 100 beds lack facilities required for in-patient treatment. “The entire building has only five washrooms with no drinking water facility. There is no study room for students, or OPD or nursing room, which are required in any hospital. Though the college is 15 years old and has 100 beds, the facility is not meeting the expected standards, especially in a time of crisis,” said the committee in the police complaint.

The committee also found that no beds were available to treat COVID-19 patients as mandated by the Karnataka government.

