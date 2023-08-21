HamberMenu
Case registered after fake FB account created in the name of police officer

August 21, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An inspector, attached with the Halasuru Gate police, has registered a case with the central cyber crime police that a fake Facebook account was created in his name to sell second-hand furniture to his contacts.

Based on the complaint by Hanumanth K. Bhajantri, the police have registered a case against unknown persons charging him with data theft recently.

Mr. Bhajantri in his complaint said that he has an active Facebook account with 4,800 followers. He got to know recently that someone had created another account in his name and started sending messages to all his contacts offering to sell second-hand furniture.

Some of his contacts called him for clarification. The police suspect that this could be another form of luring people in the name of an officer and cheating them.

The officer has requested the cyber crime police to block the fake account and take legal action against the accused.

Based on the complaint, the police are trying to track down the accused through the IP address. “We have some clues about the accused and efforts are on to secure him,” a police officer said.

This is the second attempt to cheat people using Mr. Bhajantri’s name. Last year, a similar fake account was created and a message sent to all his contacts, seeking financial help of ₹20,000.

