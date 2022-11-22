  1. EPaper
Case registered after drone spotted in paramilitary area in Bengaluru

The police conducted an inquiry and are verifying the CCTV camera footage in and around the area to identify the person responsible

November 22, 2022 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Panic gripped personnel in the paramilitary compound in Benson Town on November 9, when they spotted a drone flying inside the restricted area.

The security personnel alerted their seniors and stepped up security measures before registering a case with the jurisdictional J.C. Nagar police.

G. Biju, security personnel deployed at Infantry Battalion, Paramilitary compound, said that the drone was spotted in the restricted area between 6.30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The security personnel launched a search operation to track down the person operating but it was in vain, he said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 448 (trespass) for investigation.

The police conducted an inquiry and are verifying the CCTV camera footage in and around the area to identify the person responsible.

In November 2021, the airport police booked the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) officials for allegedly flying a drone in a restricted area of the Kempegowda International Airport without permission.

