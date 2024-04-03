GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Case filed against Pulekeshinagar MLA and supporters for manhandling Static Surveillance Team videographer

Hundreds of people gathered to discuss the water problem in their area and they were submitting grievances. The videographer of the SST tried to record the event when people surrounded him and created a ruckus demanding his identity card

April 03, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A.C. Srinivas, Pulekeshinagar MLA, and his supporters have been booked for allegedly assaulting Static Surveillance Team members during an inspection to check an unauthorised gathering at his office situated on M.M. Road on Tuesday, April 2.

Based on the complaint filed by SST team leader Manjula Saravana, the police charged Srinivas and his supporters under Section 353 (assault or use of criminal force obstructing a public servant from discharging duty) for further investigations. In a complaint, Ms. Manjula said that she along with her team went to the MLA’s office for inspection based on a complaint that a meeting had been organised without permission from the election commission.

At the office, hundreds of people gathered to discuss the water problem in their area and they were submitting grievances. The videographer of the SST tried to record the event when people surrounded him and created a ruckus demanding his identity card. While the videographer was trying to reason with them, the violent group manhandled the team, snatched the video and deleted the recording, she alleged.

This according amounts to assault and using criminal force as well as a violation of the model code of conduct, she said in her complaint. The police said they will summon the accused for questioning to record their statement for further investigations.

